BOARDS

Robert C. Spina of Albertson, a health insurance specialist at Catholic Health Services of Long Island in Melville, has been appointed CP Foundation board president at the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County in Roosevelt.

LAW

BusinessSee who got hired, promoted on Long Island

Erin N. Mackin of Northport has joined Goldberg Segalla in Garden City as an associate in the general liability group. She was an associate at Hammill, O’Brien, Croutier, Dempsey, Pender, Koehler in Syosset.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

REAL ESTATE

Realty Connect USA has hired four licensed sales agents.

Megan Foley of Centereach, hired in Hauppauge, has completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Camille Wrynn of Commack, hired in Hauppauge, was with Station Realty of Douglaston.

Judy Cangemi of Islip, hired in Babylon, was with Exit Realty All Pro in Bay Shore.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Francesco Gagliardi of Central Islip, hired in Hauppauge, has completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge. — DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.