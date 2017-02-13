BOARDS
Robert C. Spina of Albertson, a health insurance specialist at Catholic Health Services of Long Island in Melville, has been appointed CP Foundation board president at the Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County in Roosevelt.
LAW
Erin N. Mackin of Northport has joined Goldberg Segalla in Garden City as an associate in the general liability group. She was an associate at Hammill, O’Brien, Croutier, Dempsey, Pender, Koehler in Syosset.
REAL ESTATE
Realty Connect USA has hired four licensed sales agents.
Megan Foley of Centereach, hired in Hauppauge, has completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.
Camille Wrynn of Commack, hired in Hauppauge, was with Station Realty of Douglaston.
Judy Cangemi of Islip, hired in Babylon, was with Exit Realty All Pro in Bay Shore.
Francesco Gagliardi of Central Islip, hired in Hauppauge, has completed training at the American Real Estate School in Hauppauge. — DIANE DANIELS
