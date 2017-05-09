LAW

Ryan Cronin of Garden City has been hired as of counsel in the corporate litigation group at Blank Rome in Manhattan. He was of counsel at Jaspan Schlesinger in Garden City.

Meghan Kearns of Rockville Centre has been hired as an associate in the worker’s compensation practice group of Goldberg Segalla in Garden City. She was a legal fellow with the office of Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) in Washington.

Reisman Peirez Reisman & Capobianco in Garden City has two new hires.

Matthew E. Kelly of Sunnyside, Queens, has been hired as an associate in the commercial litigation department and was an associate with Denlea & Carton in White Plains.

Jessica M. Goldberg of Hewlett has been hired as an associate and was a legal intern at Goldberg & Pines in Harrison.

BANKING

Ed Blaskey of Merrick has been hired as executive vice president and market president for Long Island at Sterling National Bank in Melville. He was market president for suburban New York and Long Island at TD Bank in Melville.

— DIANE DANIELS

