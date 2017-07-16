ACCOUNTING

Scott Sanders of Dix Hills has been hired as a partner at Gettry Marcus CPA in Woodbury. He was a partner at Sanders Thaler Viola & Katz in Jericho.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview has elected new members to its board of trustees.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lisa Epstein of Plainview is a CPA at Loeb & Troper in Manhattan.

Jeremy Hankin of Plainview is an attorney at Hankin & Mazel in Great Neck.

Naomi Mandell of Melville is an assistant district attorney in the Queens DA’s office in Kew Gardens.

Jeremy Meisel of Old Bethpage is an auditor at BDO USA in Manhattan.

Deborah Solomon of Oceanside is first vice president for investments in the Solomon Group at Wells Fargo Advisors in Garden City.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rob Rothbort of Old Bethpage is a CPA at CostaRothbort CPAs in Melville.

Jason Blumkin of Plainview is a controller at Fitch Ratings in Manhattan.

Adam Novak of Plainview, manager at Gutterman’s Inc. in Woodbury, has been appointed advisory board chairman of the Jewish Community Relations Council-Long Island in Jericho.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Central Nassau County Rotary Club has elected new officers.

Art Vernon of West Hempstead, president, is the rabbi at Congregation Shaaray Shalom in West Hempstead.

Elaine Russo of Syosset, first vice president, is manager at Astoria Bank’s West Hempstead and Franklin Square branches.

Dr. Steve Havasy of Port Washington, secretary, is an ER physician at STAT Health Deer Park.

Robert Meyer of West Hempstead, treasurer, is a retirement plan administrator with TPP Retirement Plan Specialists in West Hempstead.

Gail S. Page of Austin, Texas, founder of Vineyard Investment Advisors in Austin, has joined the board of directors of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. in Medford.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.