BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Shari Camhi of Melville, Baldwin Union Free School District superintendent, has been elected to represent the state on the American Association of School Administrators’ superintendents association governing board.

Laurie Kazenoff of Lloyd Harbor, partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City, has been appointed to the American Kidney Fund’s Northeast advisory board.

The Suffolk Y JCC in Commack has appointed two new officers and six new members to its board of directors.

Jason Bartow of Dix Hills, secretary, is executive vice president of Eugene A. Bartow Insurance Agency in Deer Park and president of the New York Young Insurance Professionals.

Alison Brennan of Smithtown, treasurer, is chief executive of Einbinder Development in Islandia.

Dr. Bonnie Helfner of Dix Hills, board member, is a dentist with a private practice in Commack.

Douglas Wilbert of Melville, board member, is managing director of Sionic Advisors in Manhattan.

Mark Shapiro of East Northport, board member, is vice president/account executive at The Advance Group in Farmingdale.

Michael Versandi of Sound Beach, board member, is creative director at New Media Marketing & Communications in Huntington Station.

Ilene Sherwyn Cooper of Dix Hills, board member, is a partner at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.

Stephanie Ethe of Commack, board member, is a financial services professional and licensed agent at New York Life Insurance Co. in Melville.

The Suffolk County Bar Association executive committee on the board of directors in Hauppauge has new officers.

Patricia M. Meisenheimer of Setauket, president, is an attorney with Bracken Margolin Besunder in Islandia.

Justin M. Block of Hauppauge, president-elect, is a solo practitioner in Commack.

Lynn Poster-Zimmerman of Huntington, first vice president, is a solo practitioner in Huntington.

Derrick J. Robinson of Amityville, second vice president, is acting County Court judge in Central Islip.

Vincent J. Messina Jr. of Holbrook, secretary, is a partner at Sinnreich Kosakoff & Messina in Central Islip.

Daniel J. Tambasco of St. James, treasurer, is a senior litigator and trial attorney with Russo & Tambasco in Melville.

