Sheldon D. Fields of Brooklyn has been named dean of New York Institute of Technology’s School of Health Professions in Old Westbury. He was dean of the nursing school at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles.
Deanna Whitney of Rocky Point has been hired as a director of client services at Safe Harbor Title Agency in Port Jefferson. She is a 2016 graduate of St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue and interned for three years at Safe Harbor.
Dana Sanneman of Rockville Centre has been hired as executive director of public affairs at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside. She was an associate with Alfonse D’Amato at Park Strategies in Manhattan.
M. Scott Johnson of Ridgewood, Queens, has joined the Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills as a teaching artist. He also has teaching residencies at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts in Brooklyn and at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Manhattan.
Kourtney Bevis of Patchogue has been hired as executive director of Patchogue-Medford Youth & Community Services in Patchogue. She will also continue as a social worker at South Shore Psychological Care in Lake Grove.
