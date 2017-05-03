INSURANCE
Julie Shumer of Garden City has been hired as senior vice president at The Signature B&B Companies, a regional independent insurance brokerage and part of the Acrisure Agency Partner network, in Garden City. She was senior vice president of the health care division of Professional Medical Insurance Services in Jacksonville, Florida.
REAL ESTATE
Bon Anno Homes Realty Inc. in North Massapequa has hired six sales agents, five of whom completed a course at Lisore the Real Estate School in Levittown.
Patrick Walsh of Massapequa
Lori DeFilippis of Old Bethpage
Stephanie Rutigliano of Massapequa
Danielle Horrigan of Farmingdale
Richard Duda of Massapequa Park
MaryAnn Toner of Farmingdale was a senior designer in operations at Newsday in Melville.— DIANE DANIELS
