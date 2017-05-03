INSURANCE

Julie Shumer of Garden City has been hired as senior vice president at The Signature B&B Companies, a regional independent insurance brokerage and part of the Acrisure Agency Partner network, in Garden City. She was senior vice president of the health care division of Professional Medical Insurance Services in Jacksonville, Florida.

REAL ESTATE

Bon Anno Homes Realty Inc. in North Massapequa has hired six sales agents, five of whom completed a course at Lisore the Real Estate School in Levittown.

Patrick Walsh of Massapequa

Lori DeFilippis of Old Bethpage

Stephanie Rutigliano of Massapequa

Danielle Horrigan of Farmingdale

Richard Duda of Massapequa Park

MaryAnn Toner of Farmingdale was a senior designer in operations at Newsday in Melville.— DIANE DANIELS

