TECHNOLOGY

Martin Tessler of Massapequa has been hired as director of finance at SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals in Hauppauge. He directed business planning at the contact center of Altice USA in Bethpage.

FINANCE

Vanderbilt Financial Group in Woodbury has a new hire and a promotion.

Sue Diaz of Farmingdale, executive assistant to the CEO, has been promoted to direct business and insurance specialist.

Gina Guadagnino of Franklin Square has been hired as an executive assistant and social media manager. She was an administrative assistant at John Savoretti Realty in Franklin Square.

BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Lawrence Trivigno of Deer Park, assistant vice president of business development for Bethpage Federal Credit Union in Bethpage, has been appointed to the board of trustees at the Museum of American Armor at Old Bethpage Village Restoration in Old Bethpage.

The Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City has two new trustees on its board.

Scott Burman of Lloyd Harbor is a principal of the Engel Burman Group and a founding partner of the Paramount Realty USA auction company in Manhattan.

Suzanne Brienza of Farmingdale is director of revenue operations at PSEG Long Island in Melville.

REAL ESTATE

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has some new sales agents.

Renata Robak of Dix Hills, hired in Babylon, was with ERA Hamlet Realty in Islip.

Lisa Adragna of Syosset, hired in Bellmore, was with Re/Max Central Properties in East Meadow.

John Esturo of Commack, hired in Dix Hills, was with Long Island Professional Realty in Commack.

Yumin Deng of Great Neck, hired in Great Neck, was an HR coordinator at Vanceinfo Creative Software Technology in Beijing.

Kellyann Imeidopf of Rocky Point, hired in Mount Sinai, was with E-Touch Sales Solutions in Holbrook.

Gina Somers of Port Jefferson Station, hired in Mount Sinai, was a chief safety officer for the state mental health office at Sagamore Children’s Psychiatric Center in Dix Hills. — DIANE DANIELS

