TECHNOLOGY

Jennifer Grass of Port Jefferson Station has been hired as sales force administrator at SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals in Hauppauge. She had a similar job at Voxx International Corp. in Hauppauge.

NONPROFITS

Silvana LaFerlita Gullo of Huntington has been appointed executive director of Long Island Autism Communities in Deer Park. She was executive director of The Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay.

ADVERTISING

The EGC Group ad agency in Melville has six new promotions.

Angela Mertz of Bethpage, vice president for integrated media, was media director.

Graham Byers of Port Washington, vice president for strategic planning, was director of strategic planning.

Lara Bass of Roslyn, vice president of client services, was director of client services.

Rich DeSimone of Sayville, vice president and creative director, was creative director.

Evan Calafates of Amityville, digital account manager, was search marketing manager.

Donna Ferranti of Huntington, account manager, was an account executive.

REAL ESTATE

Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc. in Plainview has some new sales agents.

Patricia Patten of Sound Beach was with the National Real Estate Referral Group in Syosset.

Nayit Benavides of Kew Gardens was with Weichert Realtors Quality Homes in Baldwin.

Francine Wood of Coram was with Vaughan Realty in Mount Vernon.

Anton Robinson of Massapequa was with MR Imperial Real Estate in Amityville.

Daiszeine Stoute of Wakefield in the Bronx was with JD Morrison Real Estate Corp. in Edenwald in the Bronx.

Melanie Young of Wheatley Heights completed a course at Lisore the Real Estate School in Levittown.

BOARDS

The Society for Human Resource Management, Long Island Chapter, in Greenlawn, has elected new officers to its board of directors.

Christel Colón of Bethpage, elected president, is an HR business partner at Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton.

Jennifer Carey of Bethpage, elected president-elect, is regional HR director at Multi Packaging Solutions in Hicksville.

Deborah M. Davis of West Babylon, elected treasurer, is senior benefits/HR information systems analyst at Margolin, Winer & Evens in Garden City.

Gregory Colletti of Babylon, elected secretary, is a talent acquisition business partner at Allied Physicians Group in Melville.— DIANE DANIELS

