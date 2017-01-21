MEDICINE

Dr. Rita A. Jermyn of New Hyde Park has been named director of the Center for Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics at St. Francis Hospital The Heart Center in Roslyn. She was director of heart failure care for Northwell Health at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

TECHNOLOGY

Canon U.S.A. Inc. in Melville has announced three promotions.

Tatsuro Kano of Great Neck, vice president and general manager in the Imaging Technologies Communications Group, has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager.

Mitsutoshi Hino of Garden City, senior director and general manager in the Imaging Technologies Communications Group, has been promoted to vice president and general manager.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Tracie Sokol of Kings Park, senior director and general manager in the Business Imaging Solutions Group, has been promoted to vice president and general manager.

BANKING

William Franz of Melville, vice president of marketing and investor relations at Empire National Bank in Islandia, has been promoted to senior vice president.

BEVERAGES

JB Woodworth of Laurel Hollow has been hired as general manager and national sales director at Roar Beverages in Huntington. He was regional manager at Edrington (North America) in Manhattan.

REAL ESTATE

Laffey Real Estate has hired two sales agents.

Valerie Califano of Deer Park has been hired in Huntington. She taught at the Progressive School of Long Island in Merrick.

Theresa Christ of Hicksville has been hired in Port Washington. She was a self-employed massage therapist.

LAW

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Jeffrey S. Ettenger of Melville, a partner at the former Lee A. Schwartz & Associates in Melville, has been promoted to named partner at the firm now known as Schwartz Ettenger.

Pami Wexelman of Jericho, counsel in real estate at Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein in Uniondale, has been promoted to partner.

Michael LiPetri of South Farmingdale has been hired as an associate at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was an assistant corporation counsel for the New York City Law Department in the Manhattan unit.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.