The Long Island Water Conference has elected new board officers.
Stan Carey of Riverhead, Massapequa Water District superintendent, has been elected chairman.
Tyrand Fuller of Bay Shore, lead hydrogeologist and director of strategic initiatives at Suffolk County Water Authority in Oakdale, has been elected secretary.
The Hauppauge Industrial Association Inc. has appointed two new members to its board.
Scott Maskin of Oakdale is co-founder and CEO of SUNation Solar Systems in Ronkonkoma.
Robert Isaksen of Setauket is Long Island market president of Bank of America in Melville.
Christopher Giamo of Huntington Bay, regional president for TD Bank in Melville and Manhattan, has been appointed head of regional commercial bank at TD Bank in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
