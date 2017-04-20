BANKING
Stephen Sipola of West Islip has been hired as director of lending at Bridgehampton National Bank in Hauppauge. He was director of business banking at Astoria Bank in Jericho.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Coldwell Banker Commercial Island Corporate Services in Islandia has hired two sales associates.
Tracie Bryan of Hauppauge held a similar position at Keller Williams Realty in Hauppauge.
Joseph Sorbara of Fort Salonga was an associate at First Empire Securities in Hauppauge.
FINANCE
Caitlin Rousseau of Amityville, assurance senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Melville, has been promoted to manager in its private company services practice.
LAW
Allyson D. Burger of Roslyn, senior associate at the law firm Saltzman Chetkof & Rosenberg in Garden City, has been promoted to partner.
MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
James Kase of Long Beach has been hired as a Google shopping advocate at Sales & Orders in Bethpage. He was an account executive at Livestream in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
