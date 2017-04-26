BOARDS AND ASSOCIATIONS

Steve Israel of Oyster Bay, former Congressman and chairman of the Long Island University Global Institute in Brooklyn, and a university writer-in-residence, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America in Manhattan.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Reza Ghavamian of White Plains, a urologic oncologist, has been appointed regional director of urology at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Huntington and professor of urology at the Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine in Hempstead. He was director of the multidisciplinary urologic oncology program at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and professor of clinical urology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.

ACCOUNTING

Gabe Shurek of Massapequa Park, director at Gettry Marcus CPA in Woodbury, has been promoted to partner.

LAW

Jeffrey P. Rust of Garden City has been hired as a partner in the health services and corporate practice groups at Rivkin Radler in Uniondale. He was a partner at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.

FINANCE

Deborah A. Bussière of Manhattan has been hired as global chief marketing officer at Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. in Lake Success. She was chief marketing officer at Ernst & Young in Manhattan. — Diane Daniels

