BOARDS/
ASSOCIATIONS
Most Popular
Scott Middleton of Lake Grove, a partner at Campolo, Middleton & McCormick in Ronkonkoma, has been named to the judicial screening committee of the Suffolk County Bar Association.
The Long Island Real Estate Group in Mineola has elected two co-presidents.
Michael Blaymore of Melville is a partner at Salamon, Gruber, Blaymore & Strenger in Roslyn Heights.
Richard Herzbach of Hauppauge is a partner in the condominium and cooperative law group of Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow.
Dr. Mehmood Khan of Greenwich, Connecticut, has been named to the strategic advisory board of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in Stony Brook. He is vice chairman and chief scientific officer of global research and development at PepsiCo in Purchase.
Patricia Eckardt of St. James, director of the Heilbrunn Family Center for Research Nursing at Rockefeller University in Manhattan, has been appointed to the board of directors at John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.