CREDIT UNIONS
James Carroll of Middle Island has been promoted from assistant vice president to vice president of facilities and services at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Medford.
FOOD SERVICE
elite | studio e in Farmingdale has announced two hires and two promotions.
Michael Williams of Bay Shore, food service designer, has been promoted to project manager.
Jonathan Amaya of East Meadow, project manager, has been promoted to account executive.
George Winsper of Wantagh has been hired as a senior designer/architectural consultant. He was a project designer and merchant coordinator at Hudson’s Bay Company in Manhattan.
Judy Gresham of Long Beach has been hired as senior interior designer. She was a freelance interior design consultant in Manhattan and around the country.
REAL ESTATE
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has hired seven sales associates.
Lisa Gary of Great Neck has been hired in Great Neck. She was a self-employed voice coach and recording artist in the metro area and in Canada.
Tammy Aracri of Shoreham has been hired in Mount Sinai. She was a sales associate at Samantha Drew Interiors in East Setauket.
Brandon Eilbert of Centereach has been hired in Ronkonkoma. He was a bartender at Chili’s Grill & Bar in East Northport.
Teresa Graci of Kings Park has been hired in Smithtown. She was a self-employed interior decorator in New York and Florida.
Dawn Viola of Setauket has been hired in Smithtown. She held a similar position at RE/Max Signature Real Estate in Setauket.
Peter Leo of East Norwich has been hired in Syosset. He held a similar position at Hunt Corporate Services in Plainview.
Christopher Testa of Massapequa has been hired in Syosset. He was a head instructor at Pro Crease Goaltending in East Berlin, Connecticut.
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
