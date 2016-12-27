ACCOUNTING
CPA Suzanne Basilicato of Melville has joined CondeBoyce, CPAs in Jericho, as a manager. She was senior audit manager at Deloitte and PwC in Manhattan and teaches at Hofstra University, Nassau Community College and SUNY Old Westbury.
BOARDS
Robert McBride of Dix Hills, a senior vice president of business development at Park Strategies in Uniondale and Manhattan, has been elected to the board of directors of Operation Healing Forces Inc., a nonprofit in Clearwater, Florida, serving special operations forces and their families.
PAYROLL SERVICES
Michael Gates of East Setauket has joined Advantage Payroll Services Long Island in Freeport as director of sales. He was director of business development/sales strategy leader for Valpak of Long Island in Hauppauge.
REAL ESTATE
Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has hired two licensed sales associates.
Christopher Pagnotta of Selden was a retail manager for Sports Authority in Massapequa.
Victoria (Ching Ho) Leung of Great Neck held a similar position at Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast in Manhasset.
