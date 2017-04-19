REAL ESTATE

Charles Rutenberg Realty in Plainview has some new hires.

Takiyah Thomas of Wakefield in the Bronx, a sales agent, completed the Real Estate University course online.

Christopher Fenelus of Valley Stream, a sales agent, was with Fave Realty in New Hyde Park.

Yan Zhang of Great Neck, a sales agent, was with NY Best Homes Realty in Manhattan.

Xingnai Liu of Manhattan, an associate broker, was with Charles Rutenberg in Manhattan.

Thomas Kanestrin of Lake Grove, an associate broker, was a self-employed broker working from home.

Laurie Mann of Dix Hills, a sales agent, completed the Long Island Board of Realtors course in Woodbury.

Daniel Tejada of East Meadow, a sales agent, was with Douglas Elliman in Manhattan.

Peter Vekiarellis of Whitestone, Queens, a sales agent, was with US #1 Realty in Long Island City, Queens.

— DIANE DANIELS

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.