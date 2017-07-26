ACCOUNTING
Tanvi Shah of Plainview, senior audit manager at Zapken & Loeb in Woodbury, has been promoted to partner.
Brian Gordon of Malverne has been hired as state and local tax director at Gettry Marcus CPA in Woodbury and Manhattan. He was a district audit manager for the state tax department’s Manhattan and Brooklyn districts.
REAL ESTATE
Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc. in Plainview has five new licensed sales agents.
Amit Kalia of Farmingdale was with Park Avenue Realty in Long Beach.
Wilson Rodas of Forest Hills, Queens, was with Benjamin Realty in Forest Hills.
Suzanne DeLucia of Massapequa was with Century 21 Future Homes in the Bronx.
Tracy Lashley of Hollis, Queens, was with Infinity Homes of New York Inc. in Brooklyn.
Prince L. King of Brooklyn was with Encore Property Group in Brooklyn. — DIANE DANIELS
