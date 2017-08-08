REAL ESTATE

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has three new sales agents in Dix Hills and three in Roslyn, below respectively.

Thomas Mele of Centerport was with Coach Real Estate in Huntington.

Kurt Mueller of Aquebogue was with Coach Real Estate in Huntington.

Deborah Green of Dix Hills was with ERA Top Service Realty in Jamaica, Queens.

Sean Halper of Old Westbury was with Laffey Fine Homes in East Norwich.

Deborah Kerendian of Great Neck was with The Haimof Group in Manhattan.

Landon Hutchison of Stony Brook was with Wolf Hill Brokerage Corp. in Manhattan.

Realty Connect USA has five new sales agents in Hauppauge and two in Patchogue, below respectively.

Sabrina Quagliata of Shirley completed training at Long Island Board of Realtors in Riverhead.

Joyce Schembri of Smithtown was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

Inez Spinato of Deer Park was with Signature Premier Properties in Smithtown.

William Rogers of Bohemia was with Charles Rutenberg in Hauppauge.

Ashley Miller of St. James completed training at Real Estate U online.

Sukhman Janjua of Medford completed training at American Real Estate School in Hauppauge.

Annmarie Angiolino of Moriches was with Charles Rutenberg in Hauppauge.

Emily Grazia of Merrick has been hired as a licensed sales agent at Weichert Realtors — The Family Tree Group in Mineola. She graduated from the New York Real Estate Institute online.

Lillian Voels of Lindenhurst has been hired as a licensed sales agent at Weichert Realtors, Performance Homes in Farmingdale. She was with Hardscrabble Realty Inc. in Farmingdale.

Joseph Salvi of Southampton has been hired as senior managing director at The Corcoran Group in Southampton. He was a real estate attorney with his own practice in Southampton.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.