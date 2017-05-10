BOARDS
Teachers Federal Credit Union in Hauppauge has elected officers for its board of directors.
Timothy M. Southerton of Sayville, a retired special education teacher for the Sayville Union Free School District, has been elected chairman.
George L. Dornhoefer of Brooklyn, a retired teacher from the Bayport-Blue Point School District, has been elected as vice chairman.
April Neitlich of Smithtown, a certified accountant and the assistant director of Audit and Management Advisory Services at Stony Brook University, has been elected secretary.
Juan C. Nuñez of St. James, vice president of financial planning and analysis at Apogee Events in Manhattan, has been elected treasurer.
Dylan Saperman of Merrick, of counsel at Moritt Hock & Hamroff, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Long Island Children’s Choir in Dix Hills.
— DIANE DANIELS
