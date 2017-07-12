REAL ESTATE
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Smithtown has some new sales associates from Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Smithtown.
Tina DelGiudice of St. James
Virginia Boyd of Smithtown
Shannon Felber of Nesconset
Rosanne Fernandez of Ronkonkoma
Nappa Realty in Massapequa has two new licensed sales agents.
Vashti Hackert of East Meadow recently finished a real estate course at Nassau Community College in Garden City.
Robert Barrett of Massapequa recently finished a real estate course at Lisore the Real Estate School in Levittown.
Century 21 American Homes has two new licensed sales agents.
Heidi Lippacher of Island Park, hired in Long Beach, was with Charles Rutenberg Real Estate in Plainview.
Jennifer Reinhardt of East Meadow, hired there, was an account manager at the ABC television network in Manhattan.
— DIANE DANIELS
To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.
