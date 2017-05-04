BOARDS/ASSOCIATIONS

Jon L. Ten Haagen of Centerport, founder and principal of Ten Haagen Financial Services Inc. in Huntington, has been elected to the board of directors of the Townwide Fund of Huntington.

Corinthia Price of Copiague, CEO and founder of Workforce Career Readiness in Copiague, has joined the board of directors of the Empowerment Collaborative of Long Island in Bohemia.

Caryn Pincus of Huntington has been appointed to the board of trustees of Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities in Bethpage. She is CEO and owner of Pincus Law Group in Uniondale.

The Art League of Long Island in Dix Hills has appointed three new members to its board of directors.

Joseph Bavaro of Huntington is a partner in the law firm Salenger, Sack, Kimmel & Bavaro in Woodbury.

Mitch Meisner of Melville is the owner of Meisner Gallery and Meisner Acrylic Casting in Farmingdale.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lauren Brady-Russell of Manhasset is department coordinator and adjunct instructor of interior design at the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury and principal of LBR Design Collaborative Ltd. in Hauppauge.

Dr. Arthur C. Fougner of Manhasset has been elected vice president of the Medical Society of the State of New York. He heads Gynecological Ultrasound Services at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and is an assistant professor at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine in Hempstead.

ADVERTISING

The EGC Group ad agency in Melville has three new hires.

Steve Biegel of Woodbury has been hired as director of copy and content. He was co-founder of Scarlet Heifer in Manhattan.

Lisa Wagner of Huntington has been hired as human resources manager. She was senior HR manager at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. in Manhattan.

Viraya Myint of Albertson has been hired as an account manager. She was a media planner/media buyer at Strategy Media in Manhattan.

FOOD SERVICE

Marc Magro of Hicksville has been hired as a project manager of elite | studio e in Farmingdale. He was a suite operations coordinator for Korman Communities in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

To be included in People on the Move, send information and color photos about job moves, promotions and other work achievements by fax to 631-843-2065, by email to peopleonthemove@newsday.com, or by mail to People on the Move, 235 Pinelawn Rd., Melville, NY 11747-4250.