EDUCATION
Kamillah Dawkins of Baldwin has been named assistant principal of Valley Stream Memorial Junior High School. She was assistant principal of humanities and guidance at New York City Charter High School for Architecture, Engineering and Contruction Industries in the Bronx.
Kathleen Hyland of Bay Shore has been named principal of Northwest Elementary School in Amityville. She had been assistant principal since August.
ACCOUNTING
Anthony Mariani of Ronkonkoma, senior manager at Sheehan & Company in Brightwaters, has been promoted to partner.
TECHNOLOGY
Sanjay Kapur of Huntington, chief financial officer at SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals in Hauppauge, has been promoted to chief operating officer.
LAW
Farrell Fritz in Uniondale has promoted five attorneys.
Kathryn Cole of Garden City, counsel, has been promoted to commercial litigation partner.
David Curry of Lindenhurst, counsel, has been promoted to real estate partner.
Kristina Wesch of Garden City, counsel, has been promoted to partner focusing on restructuring and corporate matters.
Aaron Zerykier of Cedarhurst, counsel, has been promoted to commercial litigation partner.
Robert Harper of Garden City, an associate, has been promoted to estate litigation counsel.
REAL ESTATE
Realty Connect USA in Woodbury has hired three licensed sales associates.
Lee Coltman of Jericho was a loan officer at Freedom Mortgage in Melville.
Ana Morris of West Babylon held a similar position at Buyer Destination Realty Inc. in Melville.
Xiao Jun Jiang of Flushing, Queens, was an associate broker at Best Group Realty Inc. in Flushing, Queens.
