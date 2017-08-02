BOARDS
Family Service League in Huntington has elected six officers to its board of directors.
Wayne Grossé of Bayport, chair, is president of Bethpage Federal Credit Union.
Robert Creighton of Smithtown, chair-elect, is a partner at Farrell Fritz in Uniondale.
James Ashe of Huntington, vice chair of finance and audit, is partner-in-charge of advisory services at Marcum LLP in Melville.
Dr. Jay B. Enden of Northport, vice chair of governance and nominating, is regional medical director of Southside Hospital in Bay Shore.
James Petrocelli Jr. of St. James, vice chair of programs, is project manager at J. Petrocelli Contracting Inc. in Ronkonkoma.
Katharine Posillico McGowan of Huntington, vice chair of development, is principal of Katharine Jessica Interior Design in Huntington.
