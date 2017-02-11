BOARDS

Woodward Children’s Center in Freeport has appointed four new members to its board of directors.

R. Emmanuel-Cooke of Baldwin Harbor is principal of PS 360 in St. Albans, Queens.

Ama Karikari-Yawson of Freeport is founder and president of Milestales Publishing and Education Consulting in Freeport.

Susan H. Sporn of Plainview is a self-employed insurance broker.

Michael Reid of Merrick is a legislative aide to state Sen. John Brooks in Massapequa.

Shannon Mashburn of Smithtown, director of human resources at Alcott HR in Farmingdale, has been named to the board of directors of the Moxxie Mentoring Foundation in Brightwaters.

David Goldstein of East Meadow, partner at Certilman Balin Adler & Hyman in East Meadow, has been elected to the executive committee of the business law section of the New York State Bar Association and as incoming chair of its nonprofit corporation law committee.

LAW

Jennifer Hower of Bayville, an associate at Herman Katz Cangemi & Clyne in Melville, has been promoted to partner.

Nicole M. Zaino of Deer Park has been hired as an associate attorney at Joseph Law Group in Garden City. She was an associate attorney at Samuelson Hause & Samuelson in Garden City.

REAL ESTATE

Signature Premier Properties has hired three licensed sales agents and two licensed associate brokers.

James Haydon of Smithtown, a sales agent in Smithtown, was with Coach Realtors in Smithtown.

Michele M. Gottlieb of Locust Valley, an associate broker in Locust Valley, was with Douglas Elliman in Locust Valley.

Chris McAuley of Hicksville, a sales agent in Syosset, was with Canterbury Real Estate in East Meadow.

Ronald Nadell of Massapequa Park, a sales agent in Merrick, was with Real Living Innovations Realty Group in Wantagh.

Rhoda Nadell of Massapequa Park, an associate broker in Merrick, was with Real Living Innovations Realty Group in Wantagh.

Realty Connect USA has added licensed sales associates in Woodbury.

Debra Pascale of Amityville was with Keller Williams Realty Elite in Massapequa Park.

Lourdes Villanueva Hartrick of Bellerose was with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Franklin Square.

