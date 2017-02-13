Home prices increased by more than 7 percent on Long Island last month, as buyers jostled for a scarce supply of listings.
In Nassau County, homes sold for a median price of $475,000 in January, up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Monday.
Suffolk County home prices reached a median of $338,250 last month, an annual rise of 7.4 percent.
Across the Island, the listing service reported 10,830 homes for sale, down nearly 22 percent from a year earlier.
The number of closed transactions grew year-over-year by 4.9 percent in Nassau and 9.5 percent in Suffolk last month. In a sign of buyers’ growing interest in Suffolk properties, the number of contract signings increased annually by 16 percent in Suffolk last month, even as they dropped by 2.7 percent in Nassau.
At the current pace of closed sales, it would take 4.5 months to sell all the listed homes in Nassau and 6.2 months in Suffolk. A balanced housing market has a six- to eight-month supply of homes, brokers say.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.