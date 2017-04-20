The pace of the Long Island job market slowed last month, state data released Thursday show.
The Island had 19,800 more jobs in March, compared with March 2016, the Labor Department said. That fell from the 29,500-job annual rate at which the employment market was growing in February. The February growth was itself revised down in Thursday’s report from the 30,600 jobs the department originally reported.
The education and health-services sector led job gains in March, with 8,600 more jobs than a year ago. By contrast, many of the Island’s highest-paying sectors lost jobs: Financial activities shrank by 1,100 jobs; manufacturing lost 1,000 and construction was down 500.
The Island last month had 1.32 million jobs, compared with 1.30 million a year earlier.
The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment
The Labor Department will release the March unemployment rate on Tuesday. The jobless rate ticked up to 4.6 percent in February from 4.5 percent the year before.
Comments
