The Long Island Press, a local news website that ended its weekly print edition in 2014, will relaunch a monthly print publication on Sept. 1.
The Press was purchased by Queens-based newspaper publisher Schneps Communications in April.
Veteran journalist John Kominicki has been hired as publisher and executive editor of the Press, while marketing executive Joanna Austin will serve as associate publisher and senior vice president, Schneps officials said Wednesday. Timothy Bolger, a longtime Press reporter, was recently promoted to editor-in-chief.
The new monthly will focus on news and lifestyle content.
“We are thrilled . . . to relaunch the beloved Long Island Press brand as a monthly publication,” Victoria Schneps, co-owner of Schneps Communications, said in a release.
Kominicki, who spent 15 years as publisher of Long Island Business News, most recently founded the digital and events platform Innovate Long Island.
“I can’t wait to see the Press name in ink again,” Kominicki said in a statement.
