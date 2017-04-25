Long Island’s unemployment rate dropped to 4 percent in March, from 4.2 percent in March 2016, state data released Tuesday afternoon show.
The number of unemployed residents declined by 4,100 to 58,600, the lowest for the month since 2008. And the number of employed residents also dropped, something that local economists have said could reflect rising numbers of retirees. The number of employed residents fell by 8,900 to 1.41 million.
The declines come after the Labor Department last week reported slowing but still positive job growth for Long Island. Local jobs grew at an annual rate of 19,800 jobs last month, down from 29,500 in February and 28,300 in January.
The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment.
On Long Island, Hempstead Village and Southampton Town had the highest jobless rate, 5.9 percent. Southampton’s high rate is generally considered to reflect seasonal factors. North Hempstead Town, Oyster Bay Town and Rockville Centre and Smithtown, all had the lowest — 3.4 percent.
