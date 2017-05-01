Accounting firm Marcum LLP has expanded its New England presence by purchasing New Haven, Connecticut-based Meyers, Harrison & Pia, LLC.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Meyers, Harrison & Pia also has an office in Portland, Maine.
The firm’s 55 employees will become employees or partners at Marcum.
“Beyond its service capabilities and deep professional expertise, MHP also expands Marcum’s geographic footprint in New England, supplementing our existing New Haven office and giving us a presence in Maine,” said Anthony Scillia, partner-in-charge of Marcum’s New England region, in a statement.
In addition to New Haven, Marcum has New England offices in Hartford and Greenwich, Connecticut, Providence, Rhode Island and Boston.
Manhattan-based Marcum, which has 1,500 employees, also has a large presence in Melville.
