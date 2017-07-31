Marvel Television has made the largest commitment to date to produce a TV series in the state, including filming at a Bethpage studio, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.
Marvel parent Walt Disney Co., has pledged to continue making its “Marvel’s The Defenders” miniseries in the state. Filming began in 2014 on the series, which is streamed on Netflix.
Previously, Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage was the site of filming for 15 of 90 days for “The Defenders,” according to Amy Varghese, a spokeswoman for Empire State Development, which offers tax breaks to TV production companies that work in the state.
“The Defenders” centers on heroes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist fighting crime in the streets of New York City.
Marvel plans to film 135 episodes of the series between 2014 and the end of this year. It has hired more than 14,000 people to work on the project, Cuomo said.
