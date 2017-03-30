A Mineola manufacturing facility that employs 69 people will close, according to a state regulatory filing.

The facility, at 255 E. Second St., is affiliated with three manufacturing companies, according to the WARN notice posted Tuesday on the New York State Labor Department’s website: Allenair Corp., A.K. Allen Co. Inc. and Allen Avionics Inc. Records from Dun & Bradstreet show that all three companies are headquartered at the same address.

The companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Allenair, founded in 1947, is a manufacturer of air and hydraulic cylinders, valves and pumps, according to the company’s website and Dun & Bradstreet. A.K. Allen, founded in 1945, manufactures electronic components, such as antennas and switches. Allen Avionics, founded in 1960, is a manufacturer of filters and electromagnetic delay lines that are used in electronic equipment.

The facility is scheduled to close Sept. 19, and layoffs are scheduled to take place between June 21 and Sept. 19, the filing said.

The companies said in the state filing that the facility is closing due to economic reasons, and that the affected workers are not represented by a union.

Under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, companies with at least 50 full-time employees are required to give a 90-day notice in advance of a mass layoff or closing.