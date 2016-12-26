New York Governor Andrew Cuomo talks to reporters in the new 86th Street subway station in Manhattan, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Credit: AP / Seth Wenig)
ALBANY - The minimum wage is going up at year's end throughout New York state.
Within New York City the wage will rise from $9 to $11 per hour, though the increase will be smaller for employees of small businesses. Their wage will increase to $10.50 an hour.
On Long Island and in Westchester County, the minimum wage will go to $10 an hour, and elsewhere in the state it will go to $9.70.
The regionalized, phased-in increases are part of a plan approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers earlier this year to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15.
The increases go into effect on the last day of the year.
