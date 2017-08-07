MSC Industrial Direct Co., Long Island’s third largest public company based on 2016 revenue, has acquired an Iowa distributor of metalworking products for about $42 million, the company announced Monday.

MSC’s acquisition of DECO Tool Supply Co., based in Davenport, was completed on July 31.

A company spokesman said the acquisition would have no impact on MSC’s Melville headquarters. MSC has a second headquarters in Davidson, North Carolina.

DECO has about 190 employees in offices primarily spread across the Midwest and posted 2016 sales of about $100 million.

MSC president and chief executive Erik Gershwind said in a statement that the DECO deal aligns with MSC’s goals.

“DECO is a perfect fit with our strategic plan as the acquisition enhances our metalworking business, which is the foundation of MSC,” he said.

Gershwind said MSC, a distributor of metalworking, maintenance and repair products and services with more than 6,000 employees, plans to offer its product line through DECO’s sales network.

“Leveraging the strengths of DECO and MSC will provide our customers greater product offerings, service levels and value-added solutions to help them succeed,” said DECO president Dennis Quinn.

MSC, which reported revenue of $2.9 billion in 2016, has 12 customer fulfillment centers and 85 branch offices, according to its most recent annual report.

Shares of MSC fell 1 percent to $70.25 in late Monday morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.