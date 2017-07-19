Napco Security Technologies Inc. had better-than-expected estimated sales of $25.4 million in the most recent quarter, the company reported Wednesday in a preliminary, unaudited statement.

The Amityville maker of electronic security, fire alarm and “connected home” devices for homes, businesses and schools said its estimated sales for the fourth quarter were 6 percent higher than the same period in 2016.

Its estimated sales for the fiscal year ending June 30 were $87.1 million, also 6 percent higher than the previous year and a record for the company.

“In fiscal 2017 we continued our focus on growing the business through the development and launching of innovative, interconnected products along with recurring sales revenues,” Richard Soloway, chairman and president of Napco, said in a statement.

The company is expanding its 90,000-square-foot headquarters and adding at least 20 additional employees to its staff of about 200, Soloway said.

Napco’s annual report is due to be released in September. The company will released audited figures then, Soloway said.

The higher sales “should trickle through to the bottom line,” said Gary Mobley, senior research analyst at the Benchmark Company. The growth in revenues enables Napco to cover more of the fixed costs for its manufacturing facilities in the Dominican Republic, Mobley said.

The company’s stock price was $9.25 in midmorning trading, up 1 percent from its closing price Tuesday.