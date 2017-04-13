Home prices in Nassau County jumped more than 11 percent last month, while prices in Suffolk rose nearly 6 percent, according to monthly data released Thursday.
In Nassau County the median sale price was $489,000 in March, up 11.1 percent from the $440,000 reported a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported.
In Suffolk County, the median home price was $335,000, an increase of 5.8 percent over the $316,500 reported during the same time last year,
Sales activity dipped slightly in Nassau, with 806 completed home sales reported for the month, compared with 817 last March. Activity in Suffolk was higher than last year, with 1,002 completed sales compared to 866 home sales closed in March 2016.
