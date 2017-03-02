The Nature’s Bounty Co. plans to create 157 jobs in Suffolk County as part of a $142 million plan to bring work here that’s now done in China and California, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s economic development czar is expected to announce Thursday afternoon.

The Ronkonkoma-based manufacturer of vitamins and dietary supplements has agreed to modernize its 11 Suffolk facilities and to expand in return for up to $35 million in state aid, officials said.

Cuomo’s economic development chief Howard Zemsky said the state grant, tax credits and worker training funds would keep Nature’s Bounty on Long Island “for many years to come.”

The company, formerly named NBTY, is one of the Island’s largest manufacturers with about 2,050 employees. It has pledged to hire the additional workers over the next year.

“Due to this project, The Nature’s Bounty Co. will continue to bring jobs, economic growth and opportunity to Long Island,” said Zemsky, who was raised in Woodbury.

Nature’s Bounty CEO Steve Cahillane said, “We look forward to working together to grow our company globally from our manufacturing home base on Long Island.”

The aid from Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, consists of a grant of up to $25 million, up to $8.5 million in state tax credits that are tied to new hires and maintaining the workforce, and $1.5 million to support employee training.

Nature’s Bounty already receives discounted electricity from the state Power Authority.

In 2012, the state helped the company open a factory in Amityville to make nutritional bars. However, three years later the plant was closed because it couldn’t meet soaring demand for the bars. More than 200 jobs were lost as production was moved to a subcontractor in California.

Nature’s Bounty, which is owned by the private equity firm the Carlyle Group in Washington, had sales of $3.2 billion in 2015, the last year that it publicly reported its financial performance.