NEFCU has opened a second location with interactive video teller machines, but without tellers at the branch.
The credit union said Wednesday that it has opened its branch in Deer Park, nearly 10 months after it opened a branch without tellers in Bay Shore.
The branch, on Deer Park Avenue in a shopping center that also has a Starbucks and CVS, is Westbury-based NEFCU’s 14th branch; all of NEFCU’s branches are on the Island. It’s the credit union’s fourth in Suffolk County.
All future NEFCU branches will operate under the new model, according to the credit union.
Members using an interactive teller machine can interact through a video screen with a live teller at NEFCU headquarters.
A member can speak to the remote teller, who can deposit checks and dispense cash and perform other standard teller duties.
The video machines can also act as standard ATMs.
Uniondale-based Flushing Financial has also started offering a similar service at branches, including its location in Uniondale.
