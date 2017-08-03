NeuLion Inc., a Plainview company that provides digital streaming technology for sports events, reported that its second-quarter loss widened and revenue edged lower as results were affected by the loss of the NHL digital video business in January 2016.

The company’s revenue fell 1 percent to $23.9 million compared with the year-earlier period, and its net loss widened to $2.3 million, a penny per diluted share, compared with a loss of $800,000, or zero cents per diluted share, in the prior year’s second quarter.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Expansion of our digital platform revenue base, which, excluding NHL-related revenues, increased 16 percent in the second quarter compared to last year, is fueling improving growth,” Roy Reichbach, president and chief executive of NeuLion, said in a statement.

The NHL got an equity stake in MLB Advanced Media as part of a six-year, $1.2 billion deal to run its digital video business.

NeuLion also announced that its board of directors had appointed Ed Goren to serve as a director, which was effective as of Wednesday, expanding the board to 10 members.

Goren was a longtime executive with CBS Sports and FOX Sports.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Shares of NeuLion, which reported its earnings after the market closed Wednesday, have fallen almost 45 percent in the past 12 months on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They were unchanged in early trading Thursday morning.