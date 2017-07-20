A new ShopRite will open next week in Plainview and will serve as the supermarket anchor of a 750-unit housing development.

ShopRite will open a 68,000-square-foot store at 1675 Old Country Rd., replacing its current Morton Village store at 1054 Old Country Rd., which will close on Monday at midnight. The grand opening of the ShopRite of Country Pointe store will be on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

The new store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.

It will employ about 350 full- and part-time employees. Applicants can go to the career opportunities section of shoprite.com or visit the store for information.

ShopRite is a trademark of Keasbey, New Jersey-based Wakefern Food Corp., a cooperative of retailer-owned stores. There are 13 ShopRites on Long Island.

ShopRite of Country Pointe will be operated by the Greenfield family, third- and fourth- generation grocers who own four other ShopRites, in Bethpage, Commack, New Hyde Park and on Woodbury Road in Plainview.

“We are a family business and we are excited to be part of this great new development and the larger family at Country Pointe,” Seth Greenfield, who often works with his father, Jon, in the family’s ShopRite stores, said in a statement.

The store will have a cafe with seating and free Wi-Fi access, a pharmacy, a dietitian, a floral shop, a bakery, and seafood and meat departments. It will sell prepared foods and local, organic, gluten-free and kosher products.

Customers can use self-checkout lanes. They can also order online and pick up at the store.

The new store will serves as a retail anchor for Country Pointe at Plainview, a development by the Beechwood Organization that will include a mix of retail shops and 750 units of 1,000- to 3,000-square-foot apartments and town houses, mostly for buyers ages 55 and over. Construction started in May and will continue for three or four years, said Michael Dubb, founder and chief executive of Beechwood.