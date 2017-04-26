New York Community Bancorp on Wednesday said that its first quarter net income fell 20 percent to $104 million.
NYCB reported assets of $48.8 billion at the end of the quarter ended March 31, flat from a year ago. The Westbury-based company is the largest bank based on Long Island in terms of assets.
“The volatility of market interest rates has constrained the growth of our assets and our prepayment income, as fewer borrowers have opted to purchase new properties or refinance and the company has become more selective in its lending activities,” said Joseph Ficalora, NYCB president and chief executive.
NYCB’s deposits also slipped 1 percent to $28.7 billion.
NYCB shares were down 3 percent in morning trading to $13.29. Its shares are down 14 percent in the last year.
Also, Bridge Bancorp, the parent company of Bridgehampton National Bank, said Wednesday that its first quarter net income reached $9.2 million, a 6 percent year-over-year increase.
The Bridgehampton-based bank said assets hit $4.1 billion, up 4 percent from the same period a year ago.
Bridge Bancorp shares opened Wednesday at $36.90, up 18 percent in the last year.
