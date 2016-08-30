Boston-based knitwear brand Nic+Zoe plans to open the company’s second store and its first location on Long Island on Sept. 1.
The 1,992-square-foot store in the Roosevelt Field mall will employ six to eight people, company officials said; officials didn’t specify if the positions were full- or part-time.
To celebrate the store opening, Nic+Zoe will offer complimentary refreshments and cupcakes, a raffle, gift cards and a four-day “Shop Fashionably Early” promotion. The first 10 to 20 customers will receive a $50 voucher toward the purchase of $100 or more through Labor Day. A “try on” promotion encouraging customers to work with in-store stylists will offer 20 percent off their purchase.
The store’s design, by New-York-based design firm Kramer Design Group, includes a glass facade, a trellis suspended from the ceiling and a “relax and recharge” nook.
In the fitting rooms, which have dip-dyed ombre curtains and Italian tile, customers can request assistance by ringing a bell, charge their mobile devices, and have access to bottled water and snacks.
“We are excited to open our first store outside of Boston at Roosevelt Field,” Susie Mulder, Nic+Zoe’s CEO, said in a statement. “We are ready to help the Long Island shopper make busy look good.”
Designer Dorian Lightbrown founded Nic+Zoe in 2006 and named it after her two children. She previously worked for designer Sigrid Olsen, whose brand was later sold to Liz Claiborne.
The brand is known for its colorful knits and multiuse apparel such as cardigans that can be worn in four ways. The Nic+Zoe brand is sold in major department stores such as Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s.
Nic+Zoe’s opening in Roosevelt Field is part of the mall’s $200 million renovation and expansion.
