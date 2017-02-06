Northwell Health has bought naming rights for Jones Beach Theater.
The health care system said Monday that it had signed a three-year deal with a two-year renewal option to become the exclusive title sponsor of the theater. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Effective immediately, the 65-year-old venue is named the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. Live Nation, an entertainment and ticketing company, operates the theater.
New Hyde Park-based Northwell will have its signage, posters and banners displayed throughout the venue and parking lot.
Northwell said that as part of the agreement, it would offer health screenings and wellness tips at Jones Beach Theater events.
Northwell replaces Nikon as the theater’s title sponsor. Clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger was also previously the title sponsor of the amphitheater, which was originally known as Jones Beach Marine Theater.
Northwell Health is the largest private employer in New York, with 61,000 employees. It operates 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient facilities.
