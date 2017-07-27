Northwell Health has opened a 14,000-square-foot multispecialty practice in Patchogue.

The Northwell Health Physician Partners practice, which is holding a ribbon-cutting event on Monday, is located at the site of Brookhaven’s old Town Hall at 205 South Ocean Ave.

Northwell Health Physician Partners is the New Hyde Park-based health system’s medical group.

The 11-doctor facility, which opened informally this month, will include suites for nuclear diagnostics, stress echocardiography, specialized ophthalmology and pulmonary function testing. There will be 33 support staffers on site.

The Patchogue office can handle up to 130 patients per day, Northwell said.

The facility’s “quintessential patient is about 75 years old with four to five chronic illnesses and they need coordinated health care,” said Dr. Thomas McGinn, senior vice president and executive director of medicine at Northwell Health. “This facility will have those high-quality, coordinated services.”

McGinn added that Northwell runs offices similar to this in other areas, including Bay Shore and Queens.

Northwell renovated the Patchogue building for $4.7 million. The health system worked with the Town of Brookhaven to preserve the historic value of the building, which was constructed in 1926.

Additions to the building were completed in 1939 as part of a Works Progress Administration project.

The town used the building in various forms until 2004.

Northwell, the largest private employer in the state, has 62,000 employees.