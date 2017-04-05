Northwell Health will not move part of its Feinstein Institute for Medical Research to the Nassau Hub, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

The New Hyde Park-based health system had pitched placing a piece of its research operation at the Nassau Coliseum site in Uniondale three years ago.

“The Feinstein Institute already has a 170,000-square-foot facility in Manhasset with 550 people, and there is room to expand there,” said Terry Lynam, a spokesman for Northwell Health. “Expanding in Manhasset would be a lot less expensive than building a few facility over there.”

For example, Feinstein plans to hire 56 employees for bioelectronic medical research over the next two years, Lynam said. Feinstein has 2,000 employees across all of its facilities.

The county had proposed building a $350 million biotech park led by the institute. The research facility was to be built atop one of two parking garages being paid for by an $85 million state grant.

The state also approved $50 million to go toward the Feinstein project, said Kevin Law, the president and chief executive of the Long Island Association business group.

“The good news is the Feinstein Institute is” still going to expand, Law said. “The bad news is it won’t be at the Hub.”

Law said it was unclear if Northwell could use the money to expand in Manhasset. Lynam said Northwell “will re-engage the state” about funding after the state budget is approved.

Law added, “The other question is, is there money to attract an anchor tenant at the Hub? The answer to that question is yes.”

County Executive Ed Mangano was undeterred in his plan to build an “innovation center” at the Hub. Mangano plans to issue a request for information for developers in the fields of health care, homeland security and technology.

“We are confident that this highly desirable property will provide for a transformative project that creates jobs and strengthens our economy,” Mangano said in a statement.

— With Robert Brodsky