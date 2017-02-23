New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health and NYC Health + Hospitals, the city’s public hospital system, will announce on Thursday that they are building a shared, centralized laboratory in Little Neck, Queens.
The 36,000-square-foot, two-story facility will be located on Little Neck Parkway, not far from the Nassau County border.
Microbiology tests, including tests sent from New York City hospitals, will be performed at the lab.
Northwell, which is the largest private employer in the state, is making the initial $47.7 million upfront investment to build the facility.
The lab will be part of the Clinical Laboratory of New York Alliance, formed in 2014 by the two health systems to integrate laboratory services in New York.
Under the partnership, NYC Health + Hospitals will consolidate its four core lab operations into the new Little Neck location.
NYC Health + Hospitals operates a network of 11 hospitals, trauma centers, neighborhood health centers, nursing homes and post-acute-care centers.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.