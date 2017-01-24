Northwell Health has opened its 11th orthopaedic location on Long Island.
The health system, which runs 21 orthopaedic locations across its footprint, held a grand opening for its $1.5 million Orthopaedic Institute at Huntington last Thursday.
The health system said it expects 200,000 orthopaedic patient visits in 2017, which would be a 20 percent year-over-year increase.See also21 LI business expansions
The Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Huntington is located at 155 E. Main St.
Northwell expects to open more orthopaedic practices.
“The mission is to have measured growth,” said Dr. Nicholas A. Sgaglione, chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery at Northwell Health. “It’s not just blind openings.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.