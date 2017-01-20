The NPD Group, a Port Washington-based market research firm, has acquired the U.S. market information and research services for the book publishing industry from data and measurement company Nielsen.

With the acquisition, NPD will offer sales tracking for physical and digital books, as well as buyer demographics, print and digital preferences and trends, the company announced in a news release Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Industry expertise is a hallmark of NPD, and we are excited to add services for the book industry,” NPD president and chief operating officer Karyn Schoenbart said in a statement.

The acquisition includes U.S.-based BookScan, a sale tracking service for English-language books in the U.S., tracking about 85 percent of sales. It also includes PubTrack Digital, which offers digital market data based on information from more than 30 publishers. PubTrack Higher Education, PubTrack Christian, Books & Consumers, PubEasy, and PubNet will also be NPD-branded services.

The new services will be part of the new NPD Book practice group. Other practice areas of the privately-held company include: apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, consumer electronics, diamonds, e-commerce, entertainment, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, technology, toys, video games, and watches and jewelry.

Nielsen will provide operations support to NPD for the U.S. services during a transition period. Nielsen Book global senior vice president and managing director Jonathan Stolper will serve as president of NPD Book. NPD has also offered employment to all of the U.S.-based commercial Nielsen Book employees.

Nielsen will continue to own and operate Nielsen Book outside of the U.S. in nine other countries, as well as in any international expansion markets.