New York State has paid out $4.4 billion in personal income tax refunds so far this year, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced Monday.
The refunds were sent to 4.6 million filers.
DiNapoli said another 471,000 refunds totaling $466 million would be paid in the next couple of weeks. About 7 million refunds are sent every year.
Tomorrow is the deadline for filing personal income tax returns. Taxpayers can check the status of their refund and sign up for email notifications at http://on.ny.gov/1RJygLJ.
DiNapoli said his auditors stopped $21.3 million in fraudulent refunds. This is on top of fraud discovered by the state Tax Department.
DiNapoli’s office reviews the work of the Tax Department after the department has determined a taxpayer’s eligibility for a refund.
DiNapoli said a majority of the fraud discovered by his auditors stemmed from tax returns where taxpayers claim tax credits based on a fake or inflated number of dependents, understated income or provided other false information.
He also said his office stopped more than $2.2 million in refunds that were tied to unscrupulous tax preparers who filed false returns containing such things as questionable Social Security numbers and intentionally misstated deductions.
