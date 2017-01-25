New York Community Bancorp on Wednesday said its net income for the fourth quarter hit $113.7 million, compared with a $404.8 million loss in the same period a year ago.

NYCB had a debt repositioning charge in the fourth quarter of 2015.

It was the Westbury-based company’s first earnings release since its merger with Astoria Financial was called off last month.

Had the merger gone through, NYCB would have been designated a “systemically important financial institution,” or SIFI. A bank is designated a SIFI if its failure would cause significant disruption to the economy.

The bank will operate below the SIFI threshold for now, Joseph R. Ficalora, president and chief executive of New York Community Bancorp, said in a news release.

But he didn’t rule out another acquisition.

“A large deal is still the best way for us to become a SIFI, and we remain encouraged by the reality that 97 percent of the votes cast by our investors were voted in favor of the Astoria deal,” Ficalora said. “Accordingly, it still would be fair to expect our transition to SIFI status to occur in conjunction with a transaction of some size.”

Ficalora added that NYCB was “monitoring any changes in the regulatory landscape.”

NYCB and Astoria Financial have not said why the deal was scrapped.

NYCB closed 2016 with about $49 billion in assets.

NYCB shares opened Wednesday at $16.14, up nearly 9 percent from a year ago.