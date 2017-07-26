Westbury-based New York Community Bancorp, the largest bank headquartered on Long Island, reported Wednesday that second quarter net income hit $115.3 million, a 9 percent drop from the same period a year ago.
“Our loan originations increased, but overall balance sheet growth was tempered by loan sales participations and prepayments, as well as our continuing desire to manage the balance sheet below the current $50 billion SIFI threshold,” said Joseph R. Ficalora, president and chief executive at NYCB.
NYCB is trying to avoid being designated a “systemically important financial institution,” or SIFI. A bank is designated as a SIFI if its failure would cause significant disruption to the economy.
A bank designated as a SIFI has additional compliance expenses.
NYCB reported assets of $48.3 billion at the end of the second quarter.
NYCB shares rose about 1 percent in premarket trading to $13.50.
